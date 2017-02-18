Cyprus and France conduct joint search and rescue exercise

Cyprus and France on Saturday conducted their first joint Search and Rescue Exercise for 2017.

The exercise, titled “CYPFRA-01/17”, took place south of Cyprus, with the participation of aeronautical forces from both countries, the defence ministry announced.

The scenario dealt with a maritime accident in open seas, following the capsizing of a boat with refugees on board.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Larnaca implemented the national search and rescue plan called NEARCHOS to deal with the accident.

The exercise was the first between Cyprus and France for 2017 and was part of their long-term cooperation in search and rescue matters, the ministry added.

