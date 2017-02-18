One killed, 27 hurt as train derails in Belgium

The wreckage of a passenger train is seen after it derailed in Kessel-Lo near Leuven

One person was killed and about 27 injured, three seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.

Rail operator SNCB said the passenger train bound for Brussels jumped the tracks shortly after leaving the city of Leuven, 25km east of the capital at about 1.20pm (1220 GMT).

One carriage came to rest on its side part way down a small slope. Rescue services said the person killed was found crushed underneath and did not appear to have been on the train.

Services between Leuven and Brussels were suspended, including some trains heading to the airport. Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel attended the scene.

