Paphos strengthens ties with Ukraine

PAPHOS is further developing relations with Ukraine, which is an expanding tourist market, according to local officials.

This week, the Mayor of Paphos, Phedonas Phedonos, met with the Ambassador of Ukraine in Cyprus, Borys Humeniuk, at Paphos town hall.

A spokesman from the municipality said that the ambassador expressed to the mayor the country’s ‘keen interest’ in the further strengthening ties.

“The strengthening of the Cyprus relations at all levels is the aim, and the ambassador made a specific proposal for development of bilateral relations between Paphos and Lviv, which is one of the most important Ukrainian cities, both culturally and economically,” he said.

The spokesman said that Phedonos noted the strong historic ties that unite Cyprus with Ukraine and said that he was pleased to accept the proposal for cooperation between the two.

The mayor also accepted the invitation of the Ukrainian Ambassador to participate in Cyprus-Ukrainian Business Forum, scheduled to take place at the end of April in Lviv. During his visit to Town Hall Paphos, the Ukrainian Ambassador was accompanied by the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Paphos, businessman, John Aristodimou.

According to the Paphos regional board of tourism, Ukraine is a secondary priority market which has seen substantial increases in the last couple of years.

Head of the local tourism board, Nasos Hadjigeorgiou said: “Arrivals of Ukrainians in Cyprus in 2016 as around 62,000, which indicates an increase of approximately twenty three per cent on the previous year.”

He added that Paphos attracts around 20-25 % of the Ukrainian arriving on the island, however, he said that there are no official figures relating to spend per head.

“There are ongoing charter flights connecting the countries and the main segments that Ukrainians affect and that we are trying to expand are tourism and real estate,” he added.