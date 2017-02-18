Police call on public to watch out for signs of trafficked persons

Police on Saturday issued a list of signs by which members of the public could help identify possible human trafficking victims, urging anyone suspecting such a case to report it.

“Human trafficking is a modern form of slavery and, usually fall people in low living standards who are in need of work fall into its web,” an announcement said. “It involves the recruitment, transportation and / or harbouring of persons for the purpose of exploitation – especially sexually and financially – and forced labour”.

Unfortunately, it said, “this phenomenon is also observed in Cyprus and no one can turn a blind eye”.

The root causes of the existence of this phenomenon in Cyprus, police said, are mainly increased demand for cheap labour, the poverty of victims and lack of employment opportunities in their home countries. “As a result, they are looking for a better future in our island”.

How to recognise a victim of trafficking:

The victim appears to be unable to communicate in the local language, or in English

They have no freedom of movement beyond their workplaces

They have no money or access to money

They may have bruises on their bodies or other signs of violence

They may exhibit signs of intimidation and abnormal fear

They don’t know where their travel documents are

They never move about alone but are accompanied by other persons

“Victims of trafficking can be found everywhere around us. They are found working in restaurants and recreation places – cabarets, pubs, bars, etc. – in factories, construction sites, farms, in agriculture, or as domestic workers and caregivers, or even begging or selling various items on the streets,” the announcement said.

It is not easy for victims to escape from their traffickers’ control without help, it said, as they are being controlled through threats, violence, deception or threats to use violence against their relatives and friends.

“Perhaps this crime is taking place in your own circle,” it said.

Police urged anyone who might suspect that a person may be a victim of human trafficking to report it immediately. This can also be done anonymously, police said.

To report such a case call: 22 808063 or 1460.

Globally, nearly 21 million people are victims of human trafficking, according to the U.N.’s International Labour Organisation. An estimated 4.5 million of them are forced into sex work.

Since January 27, around 1,000 suspected traffickers have been arrested in sweeps across the US with some 40 adults and 30 children rescued.

The biggest number – almost 500 – were arrested in California where more cases of human trafficking were reported than in any other US state last year, according to data from the National Human Trafficking Resource Centre’s hotline.