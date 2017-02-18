Take tea at the museum

There are only a few places left for a special day the Leventis museum when on Sunday, March 19, it invites children aged between five and 10 to visit for a tea party with some of the exhibits on show in The Magical World of Dolls.

Visitors will be shown around the collection of rare dolls which has been on show since December by Limassol-born Aleca Economou-Demetriadou who owns the pieces. As she has collected dolls from an early age she is well qualified not only to show people around but also relate the history of the dolls to her audience which is part of the educational programme of events related to the exhibition.

After being thus educated the young visitors are offered tea at the premises. This is one of the last opportunities to see the surprise exhibition as it closes one week later.

The public will also have the opportunity to learn more about the magical world of dolls by buying a picture storybook authored by the collector. Available alongside the exhibition, part of the proceeds from the book will be used to enrich the museum’s collections and enhance the educational programmes which are offered free of charge.

The programme is organised in collaboration with The Association of the Friends of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia.

A Window on the Magical World of Dolls

At the Leventis Museum, Nicosia until March 26. For more information visit www.leventismuseum.org.cy, email info@leventismuseum.org.cy or call 22 661475

Sunday tea and tour of the collection on March 19, 10.30am at the museum for children 5 to 10 years old. Limited places.