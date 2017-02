Customs seized 25 kilos of nargile tobacco and 250 grammes of rolling tobacco on Friday night in a car at the Ayios Dhometios crossing in Nicosia.

According to the police, customs officials located the tobacco near the engine. The vehicle, in which two persons were passengers, was stopped for a check at around 10.30pm.

The tobacco was confiscated, while the driver was fined €8,000.