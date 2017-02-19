Around 20,000 new trees will be planted in scorched forest by end of 2017

More than 12,000 new trees have been planted in the burnt areas of the Ayios Theodoros valley in the Solea region, which fell victim to a five-day forest fire in June last year, Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis said on Sunday.

At an event in the region, the minister said that the number of new trees to be planted would reach 20,000 by the end of the year.

Kouyialis praised the forestry department for the reforestation work. He also said that in addition to tree-planting, anti-flooding and anti-erosion work would be done. An amount of €7.3m has been allocated.

The EU’s rural development programme 2014-2020, was another important tool for the development and protection of Cyprus’ forests with financial support for investment in forestry amounting to €6.5m, he said.

“Forests are our national heritage and it is our responsibility to protect them and deliver them to the next generations,” said Kouyialis.

He urged everyone to contribute “to further protect and expand our forests and ending the degradation of the environment.”