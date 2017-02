Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit the north on Monday and Tuesday, the Turkish foreign ministry announced on Sunday.

The visit, according to the announcement is to exchange views on the current state of the Cyprus negotiations process.

Cavousoglu will meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı, ‘prime minister’ Huseyin Ozgurgun and ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu.