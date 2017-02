The children’s carnival will take place in Limassol on Sunday along the coastal road.

The parade will start at 11.30am near the Citizens Service Centre and will end at the municipal gardens south entrance.

Driver are asked to avoid parking in the area of Molos, the old port and Spyros Araouzou. Drivers can make free use of all municipal parking lots in the city centre and all roadside areas.

The main carnival cultural events continue at 6pm outside the Perama centre.