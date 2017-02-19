Eide discusses Cyprus with UK Minister and US Assistant Secretary of State

Special Adviser to the Secretary General, Espen Barth Eide with UK Minister of Europe Sir Alan Duncan

The Special Adviser to the Secretary General, Espen Barth Eide, discussed the current state of play in the Cyprus talks with UK Minister of Europe Sir Alan Duncan, according to a post on his twitter account.

Eide spoke of a “strong UK support”.

The two officials met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Eide also had “a very good meeting” with acting US Assistant Secretary of State John Heffern on recent developments and the way ahead for Cyprus talks.

Heffern wrote on his twitter account that the US is “committed to doing what we can to help”, thanking Eide “for all you are doing”.

Information