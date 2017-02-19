Search for missing diver off Pomos

A search was continuing on Sunday for a Greek Cypriot diver off Pomos in Paphos who was reported missing by his parents on Saturday evening.

According to CNA, 31-year-old Andreas Yiangou from Limassol had gone spear fishing early on Saturday but had not been answering his phone all day and by 5.30pm, his parents reported to police that he had not checked in.

The search began immediately by the search and rescue service that sent two boats, and helicopter and medical personnel to Pomos. However there was no trace of the diver. Rescuers did find his spear, CNA said. Yiangou was reported to be an experienced diver.

The search is continuing.