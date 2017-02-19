Truckers return to work at Limassol port

Lorry drivers using Limassol port returned to work on Sunday following a series of meetings on Saturday to resolve the two-week-old crisis that brought the container terminal to a standstill.

According to CNA, citing Povek union, so far everything was running smoothly.

On Saturday the truckers agreed to give a 30-day adjustment period to the port’s container terminal operators, Eurogate, to introduce measures to help resolve problems while a committee has been set up to monitor daily progress.

Agreeing to the proposals, lorry drivers said they would get back to work on Sunday.

Following the meetings President Nicos Anastasiades held in Limassol over the problems at the port, which led to the refusal of drivers to pick up goods in protest over delays during loading and unloading, stakeholders said they were satisfied with the decisions taken.