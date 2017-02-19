Two arrested after police find 11kg of cannabis

February 19th, 2017 News in Brief 0 comments

Two arrested after police find 11kg of cannabis

Photo: CNA

Two men aged 26 and 27 have been arrested to facilitate investigations into conspiracy to commit a crime, smuggling, and drug possession with intent to supply after officers found 11 kilos of cannabis, police said on Sunday.

Drug squad officers in collaboration with members of the SBA police on Saturday evening stopped two persons walking along a dirt road in the Limassol district within the bases at around 7.30pm

They said they found in their possession eight nylon packages containing 11 kilos of cannabis in total. Investigations are ongoing.

The suspects are due to appear in court later on Sunday.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information