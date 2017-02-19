Two arrested after police find 11kg of cannabis

Two men aged 26 and 27 have been arrested to facilitate investigations into conspiracy to commit a crime, smuggling, and drug possession with intent to supply after officers found 11 kilos of cannabis, police said on Sunday.

Drug squad officers in collaboration with members of the SBA police on Saturday evening stopped two persons walking along a dirt road in the Limassol district within the bases at around 7.30pm

They said they found in their possession eight nylon packages containing 11 kilos of cannabis in total. Investigations are ongoing.

The suspects are due to appear in court later on Sunday.