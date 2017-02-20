Acid attack in Limassol

February 20th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Acid attack in Limassol

A 29-year-old man was severely burnt when acid was thrown at him in Limassol on Sunday night.

He was walking in the Limassol area at around 9.40pm when the liquid was hurled in his direction, according to police.

He suffered first-degree burns on his face and other parts of his body.

While he was first taken to Limassol General Hospital he was later transferred to Nicosia General Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

The victim is in serious but stable condition.

Police are investigating a case of causing grievous bodily harm.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information