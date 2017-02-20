Acid attack in Limassol

A 29-year-old man was severely burnt when acid was thrown at him in Limassol on Sunday night.

He was walking in the Limassol area at around 9.40pm when the liquid was hurled in his direction, according to police.

He suffered first-degree burns on his face and other parts of his body.

While he was first taken to Limassol General Hospital he was later transferred to Nicosia General Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

The victim is in serious but stable condition.

Police are investigating a case of causing grievous bodily harm.