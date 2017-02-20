All dressed up…

The main event may be in Limassol but there are plenty of carnival events elsewhere says ALIX NORMAN

We’re now into the second week of carnival, but Limassol is not the only place that’s partying on down before Lent begins. Other towns get a look in too! Young and old, serious and silly, there’s bound to be something this week that fits your carnival bill…

Down in the Famagusta district, one local municipality has ramped up this year’s carnival programme with a series of fun-filled events later on this week. “The Paralimni Municipality will host this year a frantic carnival”, we’re told, which may sound a little panicked but is bound to up our expectations! Events begin on Thursday at Mitropoleos Square in the centre of Paralimni with the King of Carnival signalling the official start of celebrations. We’re promised “plenty of food, drinks and music and free entry and free participation for all” – and while it’s not entirely clear whether we’ll actually be paying for the sustenance, if you’re in the area it may well be worth heading along to find out.

The opening event is clearly so overwhelming, we’re all then given Friday off to recover, because there’s nothing until the weekend. But come Saturday, it all hots up again with a carnival parade (accompanied by the Batukinio percussion group) ending in a street party in the central square which segues into an evening event with “DJs and plenty of drinks” – aimed, one assumes, at the slightly older audience. By Sunday – the official last day of carnival – organisers are clearly expecting such general exhaustion all we’re told is that there will be “a grand carnival parade”, ending in the centre of town. Ripping stuff indeed!

Of course if you can get to the coast (or are lucky enough to live there already) then Limassol isn’t your only option. Larnaca is also hosting a number of parades, workshops and events during the pre-Lenten celebrations. Down at the Savino Rock Bar, the annual Savino Live Carnival Party will be taking place next Sunday, with “DJ George Nicolaou playing party music all night long!!” Now, while the organisers’ two exclamation marks let us know a good time is about to be had by all, even more is promised from the island’s favourite rock venue, with “costumes, music, happy times and crazy vibes!!!”.

Paphos carnival goers are also in for a treat this week with the municipality hosting a Grand Carnival Dance at The Annabelle on Friday (prizes for the best costumes, of course), and a carnival parade on Saturday which will see dozens of floats, oodles of bands and hundreds of cheerleaders delight the thousands of spectators on Poseidonos Avenue.

Meanwhile, Limassol’s iconic party place, Guaba, is also revving up for a night of excitement. Starting at 9pm with the musical stylings of Guaba Jordie, the line-up continues through to the small hours with Mr.Styles x Jenia, BLZN’, Swordφish & Just Caveill, and Guaba Do on the decks until well past 3am. It’s free entry until 11pm, so you’d do well to get there early and – note this well – organisers are being very strict about entrance, cautioning “No costume = No Entry.” You have been warned… Now go dig out that wig and enjoy!

The Famagusta Carnival

Programme runs until February 26. For more information email info@paralimni.org.cy or call 23 819300

The Savino Live Carnival Party

February 26. Entrance is €15 with 2 free drinks. For more information call 99 860 304

The Paphos Grand Carnival Ball

February 24 at The Annabelle (tickets cost €25, for bookings call 26 932014) and the parade is on February 25. For more information call 26 935523

The Guaba Carnival Party

February 26. Entrance is €10 with 1 free drink. For more information call 96 340000