EU official on Turkey accession to visit Cyprus

February 20th, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 0 comments

Dutch MEP and rapporteur on Turkey’s accession progress, Kati Piri, announced on Monday she is visiting Cyrus within the week.

Piri is to also visit Turkey as part of her report research.

“Interesting week ahead. On my way to visit Turkey and Cyprus to speak with various people & collect input for my report,” Piri tweeted on Monday.

In her latest report on Turkey’s accession progress, Piri said that despite that the country’ s commitment and contribution in concrete terms to reach a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem remains crucial.

The report also mentions Turkey’s refusal in removing all obstacles to the free movement of goods, including restrictions on direct transport links with Cyprus, and lack of progress as regards normalising bilateral relations with the RoC.

