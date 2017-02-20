Former president’s antiquities donated to the University of Cyprus

February 20th, 2017

The late former president Glafcos Clerides' collection has been donated to the university

The University of Cyprus (UCy) said on Monday that Katy Clerides, had donated a private collection of antiquities belonging to her father, the late former president Glafcos Clerides, to the university’s archaeological research department.

According to a UCy announcement, the collection consists of 51 artefacts dating from the Early, Middle and Late Bronze Ages, and from the Iron Age.
It added that the collection was a welcome contribution to society and cultural heritage for future generations and was a huge vote of confidence in the university itself especially when such collections come from people who charted the course of history in Cyprus.

“We thank Ms Clerides for this donation and the trust placed in us, and that is for us particularly important as it links an important Cypriot personality, Glafcos Clerides, with the University of Cyprus,” said the director of the Archaeological Research Department, Professor Vassiliki Kassianidou. “The collection of her father has found a home where it will be exhibited, and used for educational purposes.”
The collection is already on exhibition in the building of the Archaeological Research Department.
Clerides said she felt the university was the most appropriate place for the collection and a spot where the public could enjoy them.

