Guterres and Eide discuss Cyprus issue in Munich

The situation in the Cyprus talks and the next steps were discussed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and his Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide at a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, where Eide has been conducting diplomatic engagements with international partners.

Eide also discussed the situation in Cyprus with Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Frans Timmermans, First Vice-President of the European Commission, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, and the UK’s Europe Minister, Sir Alan Duncan.

“There is strong interest in and support for the Cyprus negotiations,” the Office of the UN spokesperson in Cyprus told the Cyprus News Agency.

“SASG Eide has been conducting diplomatic engagements with international partners while attending the Munich Security Conference, where he also discussed the situation and next steps with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres,” the Office added.

The Office of the UN spokesperson did not wish to comment on recent remarks by President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci following a House decision to commemorate the 1950 referendum which advocated union with Greece at schools.

Anastasiades has described it as “wrong” in terms of timing and in terms of its objective, while the decision led the Turkish Cypriot leader to walk out of Thursday’s meeting with Anastasiades in the context of the UN peace talks. Akinci demanded that the President takes steps to revoke the decision.

“At this time, we have nothing to add to the comments SASG Eide made on Thursday following his meetings with both leaders,” the Office told CNA.

Asked about any plans to arrange a meeting of the negotiators of the two sides, the office said “no negotiators meeting has been scheduled for the coming week.”

At this point, the exact date of Eide’s return to the island is not yet decided, according to the Office of the UN spokesperson in Cyprus.