Police uncover online work permit scam

Police have urged internet users to be vigilant after a new online fraud has emerged in which victims are tricked into paying money to be given work visas in a number of countries.

This new fraud, police said, concerns a ring operating via the internet and whose members present themselves as working in a company that secures work permits in Cyprus. The email address the fraudsters use is: consular.workerpermit@diplomats.com, police said.

It deals in advance fee frauds and appears to have also been used in cases concerning fake work visas.

“Advance fee frauds are a widespread internet scam method mainly of Nigerian origin,” police said.

So far the fraudsters have offered unsuspecting applicants the possibility of working in Cyprus, aiming to extract from them €450 for temporary work visas.

“The public is urged to be vigilant and not respond to this type of emails,” police said.

To report such cases, call the police electronic crime unit at 22 808200 or file an online report at https://cybercrime.police.gov.cy/police/CyberCrime.nsf/subscribe_gr/subscribe_gr?OpenForm