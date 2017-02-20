President ready to attend leaders’ meeting, spokesman says

President Nicos Anastasiades is ready to attend the scheduled leaders meeting on Thursday, the government spokesman said on Monday and expressed the hope that Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci would also take part.

Speaking on CyBC’s morning show, Nicos Christodoulides said the two sides needed to “concentrate on the essential issues and disagreements before us and see the prospects for further progress”.

Last Thursday’s leaders’ meeting left the talks up in the air after a vote the previous week by parliament that would see the anniversary of the 1950 Enosis – union with Greece – referendum commemorated in schools.

Akinci wanted Anastasiades to publicly disavow the vote, tabled by far-right Elam, and have it annulled. The president conceded on Saturday he believed it was a wrong move but said he could not compel an independent legislature to reverse it. He also reiterated that the Turkish Cypriot side was overreacting.

Ruling Disy – which had abstained from the vote thus allowing it to go through – is tabling a new proposal that the right to decide on school commemorations, which may or may not satisfy the Turkish side. Akinci said on Sunday the president’s mind was divided between the talks and next year’s presidential elections.

Christodoulides said on Monday the continuous public statements and the constant personal references to the president’s positions were not accurate. “Everything will be judged in the discussions at the negotiating table and no one can challenge the president’s readiness to solve the Cyprus problem,” said Christodoulides.

Asked if he thought the Turkish side had been convinced by the president’s stance on the Enosis issue, Christodoulides said the president does not make statements on the basis of what the Turkish side wants to hear from him, but rather expresses his own views.

He had clearly stated his disagreement with the substance of the vote and cited the reasons he disagreed. Christodoulides referred to the National Council declaration that the Turkish side had overreacted, saying the president had been the one to raise it at the meeting.

“Since then, ten days have passed during which the Turkish Cypriot side has cancelled meetings of the negotiators and working groups and Mr Akinci created a problem with his departure from the last leaders’ meeting,” he said

Referring to the visit to the north on Monday by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Christodoulides said it remained to be seen what the outcome would be as far as the talks were concerned.