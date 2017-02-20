Search continues for missing diver

The search for missing diver Andreas Yiangou resumed at first light on Monday.

The 31-year-old diver from Erimi went missing on Saturday and the search for him is a coordinated effort by police and the national guard.

On the third day of the operation divers will perform an underwater search two kilometres around the area in Pomos, where the experienced diver went missing.

Members of the rescue team will also explore 100 square kilometres from the air.

Yiangou went spear fishing early on Saturday but had not been answering his phone all day and by 5.30pm his parents reported to police that he had not checked in. His car was found in the area where he went diving.

The search and rescue service immediately sent two boats, and helicopter and medical personnel to Pomos.

However there was no trace of the diver when the search was called off on Saturday night, resumed on Sunday morning and stopped at dark in the evening. Rescuers did find the diver’s spear and an inflatable buoy.