Swedish delegation briefed on Cyprus negotiations

A Swedish delegation led by the deputy speaker of the Swedish Parliament Tobias Billstrom was in Nicosia on Monday for a round of contacts with Cypriot officials.

In the morning, House president Demetris Syllouris briefed the Swedish delegation on the ongoing settlement process and expressed his gratitude for Sweden`s contribution to the peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) over the years.

The two sides discussed inter-parliamentary relations and best practices from Sweden in the health sector. Billström extended an invitation to Syllouris to visit Stockholm, on behalf of his Swedish counterpart, which was accepted. He also met with Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

The Swedish delegation also met later on with the Cyprus-Sweden Friendship Group at the House of Representatives and discussed the Cyprus talks.

Billström said the Cyprus problem is well known to Sweden and added that the EU’s acquis communautaire must be implemented throughout Cyprus` territory following a settlement, so that all citizens could enjoy the benefits.

Billström was accompanied by MPs Lennart Axelsson, Michael Svensson, Richard Jomshof and Kerstin Nilsson, as well as by the country`s ambassador to Cyprus Αnna Olsson Vrang.