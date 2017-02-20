Three Syrians found in boat off Paralimni coast

Three Syrian nationals were found Late on Sunday night in a boat which had run out of fuel near Paralimni.

The three men, who were rescued by police at around 11pm, were in a 12m long wooden boat with with a Congolese flag when they were located three nautical miles east of Paralimni.

They claimed they had been expelled from the north of Cyprus and were on their way to Syria when they ran out of fuel.

The vessel with its passengers was taken to the Paralimni fishing shelter and the men were taken to the local police station for questioning.

