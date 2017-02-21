Anastasiades reiterates enosis decision ‘unfortunate’

Parliament’s decision to set a date for public schools to commemorate the 1950 enosis (union) with Greece plebiscite was an unfortunate and populist approach, President Nicos Anastasiades said in an interview with the Athens News Agency, published on Tuesday.

Passed 10 days ago, after hardline parties voted in favour of an amendment tabled by far-right Elam, the decision has threatened to derail reunification talks after the strong reaction of the Turkish Cypriot side.

“On the part of parliament, it was an unfortunate and unnecessary populist approach about something that is respected by all Greek Cypriots,” Anastasiades said, reiterating that it did not warrant such a huge reaction from Turkish Cypriots.

“At the same time I think it was of such small significance that it did not justify all this noise and the interruption of the dialogue,” the president told ANA.

The leaders’ meeting came to an abrupt halt last Thursday when Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci walked out.

Turkish Cypriots said Akinci left because Anastasiades stormed out of the room first, angry over something that was said, leaving the other side with no choice but to depart.

Anastasiades said the Greek Cypriot side was ready for a new conference but there was the matter of the Turkish Cypriot leader’s departure last week for an issue that should have been handled with calm and taking into consideration certain important factors.

Anastasiades referred to the unanimous national council decision, except Elam, which reiterated that the Greek Cypriot side sought a bi-zonal, bi-communal federal settlement.

“This decision should have assured Turkish Cypriots that no one is speaking about enosis,” he said.

He added that the Turkish reaction to the decision was related to possible problems inside Turkey over any move that could hurt President Tayyip Erdogan’s aspiration to change the constitution through a referendum on April 16.