Cavusoglu and Akinci meet

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci was meeting on Tuesday with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in the north, the outcome of which is expected to determine the outcome of the talks.

Akinci and Cavusoglu are expected to make statements in the afternoon.

President Nicos Anastasiades is ready to attend the scheduled leaders meeting on Thursday, the government spokesman said on Monday and expressed the hope that Akinci would also take part.

But it was clear from statements coming out of the north that Akinci was not ready to commit and likely not until he has met Cavusoglu who arrived on Monday night.

Last Thursday’s leaders’ meeting left the talks up in the air after a vote the previous week by parliament that would see the anniversary of the 1950 Enosis – union with Greece – referendum commemorated in schools, brought an abrupt end to the proceedings.

Akinci wanted Anastasiades to publicly disavow the vote, tabled by far-right Elam, and have it annulled. The president conceded on Saturday he believed it was a wrong move but said he could not compel an independent legislature to reverse it. He also reiterated that the Turkish Cypriot side was overreacting.

