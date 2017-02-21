French far-right’s Le Pen refuses to wear headscarf to meet Lebanon’s Grand Mufti

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, speaks during a news conference after meeting with Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri at the government palace in Beirut

Marine Le Pen, presidential candidate for France’s far-right National Front party, cancelled a meeting on Tuesday with Lebanon’s Grand Mufti after refusing to wear a headscarf for the encounter.

“You can pass on my respects to the Grand Mufti, but I will not cover myself up,” Le Pen told reporters.

The press office for the Grand Mufti said that Le Pen’s aides had been informed beforehand of their requirement for her to wear head covering for the meeting.

Le Pen has been visiting Lebanon as she seeks to bolster her presidential credentials.

Opinion polls say Le Pen is likely to get the highest score in the first round of voting in April, but then lose to a mainstream candidate in the decisive second round vote in May.

