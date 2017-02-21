Limassol and the state challenge recount

Both Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides and the state intend to file objections to a request for a recount of the ballots of last December’s mayoral election that was filed by Akel after its candidate, incumbent Andreas Christou, lost by just nine votes.

The two sides have until March 20 to file their objections.

“The court will eventually decide on this application, whether it can be supported by the facts legally, as well as in reality,” Nicolaides’ lawyer Simos Angelides said.

Akel and others supporting the appeal, argue that there was no uniformity on the criteria applied by the over 100 polling station supervisors regarding null votes.

They claim there was evidence pointing to a number of ballots ticked for Christou being erroneously marked as void.

In other cases, they said, ballots which should have been marked as void were instead counted for Nicolaides. The plaintiffs stressed they were not implying there was malice.

Lawyer Stavros Pavlou, representing Christou’s side, suggested that the objections were a politically wrong act.

“The recount is not a legal point; it is a real event that will confirm the election or not,” he said.