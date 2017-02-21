A minute with Vera Efthymiou Parlalidou Architect

Where do you live?

In Limassol, married to George Parlalides. We have three sons and two grandchildren!

Best childhood memory?

A lot of wonderful memories. My first bicycle! Two years of primary school in Fasoula village! (My father was a teacher). A trip to Europe by car with my family! Swimming in the summer in the Limassol sea!

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

A fish tavern anywhere in Greece! I am a vegetarian.

What did you have for breakfast?

Lemon juice with honey, turmeric, red pepper and cinnamon! Two walnuts and a banana, green tea.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I am a day person. Travel to a new place!

Best book ever read?

A Child Counting the Stars by Menelaos Lountemis – I liked the way it was written!

Favourite film of all time?

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas… shocking!!!

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

Best holiday ever taken was a trip to Kefalonia, Zakynthos and Ithaki! En route to Ithaki by boat we found ourselves among dolphins that were following us and jumping out of the water. A dream trip would be to travel around the world in …. days!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Greek and Italian music!

What is always in your fridge?

Lemons and eggs

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

A small house by the sea with a lot of space for my grandchildren and with large open spaces, with a nice big garden, designed by me.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

My mother and father because I miss them!

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would gather my whole family, my children and grandchildren, to see them one last time.

What is your greatest fear?

For anything bad to happen to my children or grandchildren.

Tell me a joke…

Are you joking???

Don’t miss Vera’s exhibition of traditional masks from various countries at Theomaria Art Gallery in Limassol, times to coincide with the annial carnival. The exhibition runs until February 25. Visiting hours: 9am and 1pm and 3pm to 7pm. Sundays closed.