An elderly man is in critical condition after a road accident in Limassol on Monday night.

The 78-year-old man was crossing the main road along the beach in Limassol at around 9.50pm when he apparently lost his balance and fell in the middle of the road. He was hit by a car driven by a 32-year-old and seriously injured.

The injured man was initially taken to Limassol General Hospital but later transferred to Nicosia General Hospital.

The driver of the car was not under the influence of alcohol.