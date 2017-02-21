Pesticide use at ‘acceptable’ levels

February 21st, 2017

The House agriculture committee found the results of checks on the use of pesticide to be satisfactory, with only seven per cent being outside acceptable levels.

MPs heard that according to the data submitted by the authorities pesticide residue levels were quite satisfactory.

Chairman Andreas Kafkalias noted however, that there was no question of complacency.

“While it is a result that should satisfy us, showing that a good job is done in this aspect, it is important to remain vigilant and intensify checks,” Kafkalias said.

The Akel MP said only seven per cent of the checks showed pesticide use that was beyond acceptable limits.

Kafkalias said it was a good figure compared with the rest of the EU.

