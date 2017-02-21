Police looking into complaint over misleading summons

Police said on Tuesday they were looking into a complaint lodged by a woman after she was summoned to a police station in Nicosia without being told the reason and warned that she would be placed on the travel ban list if she did not comply.

After calling the Omorphita police station for clarification, the woman found out that the notification concerned a traffic offence.

On Monday, police said this had not been an officially sanctioned policy.

A senior police officer told the Cyprus Mail that instructions had been given to look into the “unfortunate event.”

The officer said it looked like a couple of summons had been sent.

Makaria Stylianou had filed complaints with the attorney-general and the justice minister after she received a notice asking her to report to Omorphita police station “as soon as possible for a matter that concerns you”.

Hand written below, the notice said, “in the event that you do not co-operate, your name will be placed on the stop list.”

Stylianou said that when she contacted the station for clarification she was told that police had decided to notify those owing fines in this way because people were not reporting to the station to pay their traffic fines.