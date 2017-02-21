Questions raised after UN official given citizenship

The interior ministry of the Republic has granted citizenship to a high-ranking Lebanese UN official, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Monday, raising questions over his impartiality.

Citing unnamed diplomatic sources, Turkish Cypriot media outlet Diyalog reported on Monday that UNFICYP’s chief financial officer Husein Moussa had been granted Cypriot citizenship, casting doubt over the UN official’s impartiality.

Diyalog said Moussa handles $55m as part of his duties and wondered what he gave in exchange for the citizenship.

It also said that UN sources were concerned over the matter.

Interior Minister Socratis Hasicos confirmed that citizenship had been granted to the official in question and that everything was above board.

The UN said the matter was being handled internally.

“It is an internal issue which we are dealing with internally and won’t be speaking in public about it,” acting spokesperson Keisha Rukikaire told the Cyprus Mail.

Meanwhile, the Mail has learned that prior to its publication by Turkish Cypriot media, the case had been reported to the auditor-general who would be looking into it as part of the interior ministry’s regular audit.

According to the complaint, Moussa, who has been working for Unficyp since 2002, was granted citizenship at the end of last year.

It is understood however, that based on UN regulations, Moussa could not apply for citizenship.

The Status of Forces Agreement with Cyprus says that members of the force are exempt from passport and visa regulations and immigration inspection and restrictions on entering or departing the island.

“They shall also be exempt from any regulations governing the residence of aliens in Cyprus, including registration, but shall not be considered as acquiring any right to permanent residence or domicile in Cyprus.”

It is understood that similar rules apply to embassy staff working in Cyprus.