Sculptures added to Napa park

Thirteen sculptures by ten artists have been added to the Ayia Napa Sculpture Park, the municipality announced on Tuesday.

The sculptures were carved during the first phase of the fourth Sculpture Symposium which is organised every winter by the Ayia Napa municipality.

The art works were transferred from the technical workshop of the municipality to their permanent position under the guidance of President of the Organising Committee Kiki Constantinou and Cultural Officer Maria Tofini.

In addition, the municipality announced that the second phase of the symposium will take place from March 1 until March 30. Artists who will take part in this phase are Thierry Lauwers from Belgium with the project ‘Jason and Medea on the Argo’, Russian Chernoglasov Igor Alekseevich with ‘The Violoncello’, Gissella Garcia from Uruguay with ‘Uroborus’, Anna Korver from New Zealand with the work ‘Iinemoana’, Thierry Ferreira from Portugal with his creations ‘Cubicantique’ and ‘The Bridge of the Park’ and French artist Jose Kalala Bakajika with ‘The Greek Mind’. Mikhail Sobolev from Russia will participate with ‘Icarus’ and ‘Athena with Owl’.

More works about to be created are by Vassilis Vassili from Canada ‘Seeking Hades’, Ukranian Serhii Sbitniev’s ‘Little Mermaid’ and ‘Leda and the Swan. Two other Ukrainians Yuriy & Lyudmyla Mysko will carve‘The Birth of Aphrodite A’, ‘The Birth of Aphrodite B’, ‘Iris – Goddess of Rainbow’ and ‘Hourglass’.

The Ayia Napa Sculpture Park is part of the municipality’s effort to attract tourists who are looking for new experiences. It was opened in 2014 and since then the collection has steadily grown, aided by international artists who spend part of their winter in the resort.

The park covers an area of 20,000 square metres on a rocky landscape near the sea.