The sweet world of wine

If you work in the food industry and want to up your game, then the series of lessons on wine organised by the Cyprus Sommelier Association will give you all the knowledge you need to know exactly what you are talking about when it comes to wine.

The first cycle of lessons, starting on March 9, will teach participants all about the fascinating world of wine with some of the best wine professionals in the Cyprus industry. But knowledge is not the only thing you will gain, you will also get to meet key people in the wine and food industry who can help you advance your career.

But when it comes to the actual subject of wine, be prepared to learn about the complete process of wine making, from the cultivation of grapes to the actual final product and consumption.

Winemaker Marcos Zambartas from the Zambartas winery will be one of the instructors who will take on the subject of winemaking. Zambartas, who completed his winemaking degree in Australia, has worked in vineyards and wineries in Australia, New Zealand and France.

Food and wine matching will be taught by Vasos Manoli, head Sommelier and Manager at Risto La Piazza trattoria in Paphos. Manoli’s wine collection has been awarded many times as the best wine collection on the island by Time Out Magazine.

The course will also include geography and basic varieties in cold and warm climates and Cypriot geography and the wine industry. The speakers for these subjects will be announced at a later stage.

The lessons will run every Thursday for a four-hour session until April 13 and after a total of six lessons, there will be a written test. Contact Alissa Tosoudes on galissik@yahoo.com or 96-584647 or Marcos Zambartas on Zambartasm@gamil.com or 99-615566 to ask for an application form.

Educational Lessons on Wine

Lessons on wine by the Cyprus Sommelier Association. March 9 until April 13. Annabelle Hotel, Poseidonos Avenue, Paphos. 10am-2.15pm. € 250/200. In English. Tel: 96-584647