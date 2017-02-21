The patterns of identity

Illustrator Marios Constantinides is still displaying his patterns and symbols in Nicosia until February 26, in search of identity.

The ongoing exhibition is an in-progress visual research journal by the illustrator and it includes prints on paper, silk and cotton and also a book presenting his work. The items on display are part of Constantinides’ journey to map Cypriot art.

While working as a freelance illustrator, Constantinides recorded patterns and symbols he came across in archives, museums and Cypriot archaeological sites. Picking selected patterns and symbols in sequence and in contrast to each other, the illustrator started to map out potential evolutions and migrations of notions and narratives within ancient Cypriot found artwork.

Patters and Symbols in Search of Identity is Constantinides’ first step in documenting his personal journey through this newly found artistic voice.

Solo exhibition by Marios Constantinides. Until February 26. Phytorio, 2 Nehrou Street, Municipal Garden, Nicosia. Monday-Wednesday: 10am-2pm, Thursday and Friday: 3pm-7pm. Tel: 22-681088