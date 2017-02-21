Two nights of Johannes Brahms

Both Limassol and Nicosia will get the chance this week to take a musical dive into the world of Johannes Brahms.

German composer and pianist Brahms was considered by his contemporaries and later writers as both a traditionalist and an innovator as his music is firmly rooted in the structures and compositional techniques of the Classical masters. What makes Brahms an innovator is the fact that within these structures a romantic nature is embedded, forming an inspiration for many subsequent composers. An exceptional pianist, he premiered many of his own works, while he also worked with some of the leading performers of his time, including virtuoso violinist Joseph Joachim, with whom he enjoyed a close friendship.

To honour the man and musician, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra (CSO) together with soloists Wolfgang Schroeder on the violin and Benedit Kloeckner on the cello, conducted by Daniel Raiskin, will perform one of Brahms’ many waltzes for piano, which has been arranged for orchestra by maestro Baltas. The two concerts will also include the composer’s Double Concerto for violin and cello and, to round the evenings off, one of his early works, the Serenade no. 1 in D major.

Violinist Schroder was taught at a young age by Ana Chumachenko. After winning several awards at the International Menuhin Music Academy, he continued his studies at the Mozarteum University of Music, Salzburg and at the Mannes School of Music in New York.

The musician has performed with a number of orchestras around the world and is

a founding member of the Belcanto String Trio. For a number of years he was the violinist with the Trio Parnassus which received the Echo Classic Award for their recording of Schumann’s piano trios. He has also partnered with a number of achieved musicians and has recorded extensively, including the complete Sonatas for violin by Eugene Ysaye.

Cellist Kloeckner has received a number of prizes during his career, including the Grand Prix Emanuel Feuermann (Berlin) and the Animato International Soloist Competition (Zurich), and he is also a recipient of the European Culture Prize awarded by the European Culture Foundation.

As a soloist, he has performed with orchestras around the world and has worked extensively on recordings with a number of other musicians. Some of his recordings include a CD of Italian concertos by Roberto Molinelli and Gian Carlos with the Kremerata Baltica, conducted by Heinrich Schiff and the Schumann concerto with the German String Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Michael Sanderling.

The two soloists, together with the CSO, will be conducted by Raiskin who studied the viola and conducting at St Petersburg Conservatory. Between 2005 and 2016, he was the Chief Conductor of the Staatsorchester Rheinische Philharmonie in Koblenz, and between 2008 and 2015 he held the same title with the Artur Rubinstein Philharmonic Orchestra in Lodz, Poland. He has been recently appointed Principle Guest Conductor of Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra.

He has been guest conductor with a number of orchestras around the world, he has led a number of concert tours and he has worked with a number of soloists.

In the World of J Brahms

Performance by soloists Wolfgang Schroeder and Benedict Kloeckner together with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. February 23. Rialto theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €12/7/5/3. Tel: 77-777745

February 24. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €12/7/5/3. Tel: 22-410181