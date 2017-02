Police on Wednesday caught two foreign nationals in Paphos who had escaped earlier while they were about to be deported from Larnaca airport.

The two men, who arrived from the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon, were considered dangerous and detained at the airport with the intention of sending them back to the Netherlands on the next flight.

However, the men managed to escape around 7pm leaving their passports and luggage behind.

Police officers found and arrested them around 2.30am in Paphos.