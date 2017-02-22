Body of missing diver found off Polis coast (Update 4)

The authorities on Wednesday found the body of a diver missing since Saturday in the sea off Polis.

Andreas Yiangou, 31, was found around eight nautical miles from the spot search parties had found his speargun and 10 nautical miles from the Pomos harbour.

Police had been notified by a fisherman. A patrol boat collected the body, which was later identified by a friend,

A postmortem is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre (JRCC) said it received a call at around 4.30pm from a fisherman saying that he found body floating in the sea in the Limni area.

The coordinated search operation to locate Yiangou wrapped up on Tuesday at nightfall, but volunteer divers decided to continue the search for a fifth day on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, search and rescue crews scoured the entire Chrysochous Bay and beyond, from Cape Arnaoutis in Akamas to Pyrgos in the Tylliria region, some 350 square kilometres for missing Yiangou.

Operations to locate Yiangou began on Saturday evening after authorities were alerted by his parents that he had not been answering his phone all day. The 31-year-old father of two was from Erimi in the Limassol district.

His car was found in the area and rescuers also found his spear gun with a fish on it on the sea bed. Camera footage on Yiangou’s spear gun shows that prior to his disappearance, he had caught a big fish in a rocky area, and then he began swimming to the surface.

According to reports, footage shows that something went wrong, as from that point on, his movements seemed erratic. It was believed that he most probably started losing consciousness due to a lack of oxygen.

An inflatable buoy and a second spear gun Yiangou had with him were also located in the sea.