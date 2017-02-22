Chairman of Cyprus technical university resigns

Chairman of Cyprus’ technical university (Tepak) Stathis Papadakis has resigned his post, citing the board’s composition and external board members, it emerged on Wednesday.

Papadakis said that the board’s 20 members comprise 10 academics and 10 externals, three of whom are appointed by the university’s Senate and seven by the cabinet.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that he informed President Nicos Anastasiades of his intention to resign two weeks ago, and formally tendered his resignation on Monday.

He added that he is awaiting a response so that “the university isn’t left without management”.

“As I told the president in my letter, the reasons that led me to the decision to resign relate to the Senate’s decisions with regard to external board members, and generally the current composition of the board,” Papadakis said.

The board’s duties, he added, are the financial management and monitoring of the university, as well as “attracting funds from donors, and so on”.

“With its current composition we can neither monitor it very well, nor can we find sponsors, and under these circumstances I cannot remain,” he said.

“The major problem for me is with the external board members, and the Senate itself.”