Cyprus Cup clash abandoned due to crowd trouble

The Cyprus Cup quarter-final second leg in Limassol between home side Apollon and Nicosia’s Omonia was abandoned on Wednesday following crowd trouble.

The score was 3-1 to Apollon (5-3 on aggregate) when referee Leontios Trattos blew his whistle to call it a day after two earlier interruptions.

In the first half, Omonia fans unhappy with their team’s performance invaded the pitch and hurled flares, forcing an eight-minute interruption.

The first half finished 2-1 to Apollon.

Firecrackers and flares were again thrown onto the pitch by Omonia fans in the 72nd minute after their team went behind 3-1.

Trattos stopped the game again and visited the dressing rooms but returned after eight minutes. Following another two minutes of play, the trouble continued, forcing him to abandon the fixture.

Omonia are now sure to be kicked out of the competition by the Cyprus Football Association, with a fine likely to follow.

Earlier, Olympiakos and Doxa played out a 1-1 draw in Nicosia in the first leg of their quarter-final clash, while Anorthosis registered a 3-1 away win over AEK.