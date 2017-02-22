Dromolaxia kiosk robbed

A kiosk in Dromolaxia, Larnaca was robbed on Wednesday at around 1.40am, a police report said.

According to police, they were alerted to the robbery when the alarm system at the building went off.

Police officers who rushed to the scene before the kiosk owner arrived found that the perpetrators had gained access by breaking the security lock of the door.

The owner confirmed that several items had been stolen.

The kiosk is not covered by insurance but CCTV footage revealed that two people fled the scene in a car without number plates.

The car was later found abandoned while a manhunt for the two suspects is ongoing.