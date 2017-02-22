EU fund plan for Paphos redevelopment made official

THE mayor of Paphos signed on Wednesday the official documents to release the EU structural funds, which are being used for the major upgrading works currently underway in Paphos.

Some money had already been allocated to Paphos and this enabled significant portions of the works to start.

“Time was pressing and Paphos was given enough money to go ahead, but today is the so called ‘official’ signing and approval,” a spokesman for the municipality said.

The funding, which amounts to 23.6 million euros is being handed over in staggered payments, he added.

Phedonos signed the documents for the funds, which are being implemented under the European Union’s ‘Sustainable Urban Development Programme’, at the offices of the interior ministry’s unit for European funds, the intermediate body for sustainable urban development projects.

The money is being used in five important projects in Paphos. A budget of €4m has been allocated for connecting and developing October 28 Square, Kosti Palama Square and Dionysios Solomos Square in central Paphos.

The renovation, remodelling and improvement of services in Moutallos are underway, with a budget of €3.8m.

A budget of €8.7 million is being used for upgrading of roads in the traditional commercial centre in Paphos old town. These are ongoing and will improve traffic management and the appearance of Kennedy Square. Some €3.9m are going to the Markideio theatre and its surroundings.

Finally, the restoration of ‘Ibrahim’s Khan’ in central Paphos is being completed with a budget of €3.2m.

“Many of these projects are almost ready, although the theatre will be completed in late May,” the spokesman said.

The finishing touches are being added to the town hall square and Ibrahim’s Khan will be ready soon. The squares of Paphos will be ready in a month at the latest, he said, adding that the projects in Moutallos would be completed in the next few weeks.

“All of the municipality’s projects which resulted from the ‘Integrated Plan for Sustainable Urban Development’, are expected to be completed in 2017.”

The projects are aimed at stimulating entrepreneurial activity and job creation, protecting and utilising natural and cultural resources, regenerating urban environment, improving urban mobility for pedestrians and cyclists, and improving traffic arrangements and social infrastructure.