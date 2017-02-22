Leaders’ meeting called off (Update)

The meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been cancelled due to Akinci’s refusal to attend, according to government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides.

“Unfortunately, we have just been informed by the #UN that, due to the Turkish Cypriot leader’s refusal to attend, tomorrow’s scheduled meeting will not take place,” Christodoulides tweeted.

The meeting had been up in the air for days, following a tumultuous similar meeting last week, when an irate Anastasiades was said to have stormed out of the room to smoke, a move Akinci found disrespectful enough for him to depart the meeting altogether.

The United Nations’ Special Representative for Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, had undertaken a conciliatory assignment on Tuesday, meeting with Akinci and Anastasiades, but her efforts bore no fruit.

“I spoke with Mr Akinci [on Tuesday] and just met with Mr Anastasiades,” she said on Wednesday morning.

“I will be speaking shortly with our special advisor, Mr Eide, and so I have nothing to say for the moment.”

After Anastasiades’ meeting with Spehar, Christodoulides said this was a “very negative development”.

“Unfortunately Mrs Spehar informed the President that Mr Akinci will not be attending tomorrow’s meeting,” he said.

“The President expressed his regret for this development and reiterated his readiness to resume substantive talks on the remaining issues.”

The cause of the tension had been a vote by the Republic of Cyprus’ parliament, earlier this month, to introduce into public schools a short annual commemoration of the 1950 referendum among Greek Cypriots for Enosis – or the island’s union – with Greece.

Turkish Cypriots found the move provocative and Akinci said as much repeatedly, blaming Anastasiades and the party he formerly led, Disy, for allowing the proposal – tabled by far-right Elam and backed by hardline parties – to be passed.

Efforts by Anastasiades to assuage the Turkish Cypriot leader’s concerns were met with insistence on repealing the decision.

Despite pledging not to be dragged into a prolonged blame-game following Thursday’s meeting, joint remarks by Akinci and Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday prompted Anastasiades’ exasperation.

“Patience has its limits,” the president declared.

He had publicly conceded that the parliament’s move had been wrong, but argued that the decision was immaterial in the context of the talks, as the stated objective remained a bizonal, bicommunal federation, not union with Greece.

News of the cancellation came hours after Disy, in a bid to salvage the situation, tabled a legislative amendment removing the power to determine public-school commemorations from the House and bestowing it to the Education ministry, thus opening the way for the government to repeal the decision.

But it seems the proposal was too little, too late for Akinci.