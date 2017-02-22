Man claiming assault arrested for illegal stay in Cyprus

February 22nd, 2017 News in Brief 0 comments

A man who reported to police that he was attacked and robbed on Tuesday night in Nicosia was subsequently arrested when it emerged that he was staying in Cyprus illegally.

The 46-year-old man reported that he was attacked by three unknown persons while he was with a friend in an apartment in Nicosia at around 10.30pm.

According to the complaint the attackers hit him in the face, threatened him with a gun, and tied his hands.

They then allegedly took €1,700, two cameras and two mobile phones before they left.

Police officers who went to the scene to investigate arrested the 46-year-old for staying illegally in the Republic of Cyprus.

