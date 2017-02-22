March to the rhyme of the carnival

All eyes may be on Limassol for the big carnival parade and other events popping up around the city to celebrate the carnival but that doesn’t mean the capital can’t get in on the fun.

On Saturday the place to be in Nicosia, if you have a child who wants to get all dressed up or has woken up with their costume on from the night before, is the Mall. The shopping centre will be dancing to the beats of the carnival while mascots and fairy tale heroes – 20 to be exact – will put on a parade for the kids to join in.

At 3pm the mascots and fairy tale heroes will parade across the mall and encourage children to be part of the fun. They will also be available to take photos with the kids.

After the kids have walked around the mall, they can rest their legs while taking part in a number of activities and games with Elsa from Frozen and Spiderman.

The event, organised by Fairy Tale and Story Book Events, is free for all.

Carnival Parade

A parade of mascots and fairy heroes. February 25. The Mall of Cyprus, Nicosia. 3pm-6pm. Free. Tel: 99-448899