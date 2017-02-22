Official search for missing diver called off, volunteers persist

Volunteers continued on Wednesday the search to locate 31-year-old diver Andreas Yiangou who went missing on Saturday while spear fishing in Pomos, Paphos.

The volunteers, according to the Cyprus News Agency, decided to continue the search for a fifth day to locate Yiangou despite the defence ministry’s decision to wrap up the search on Tuesday night.

The coordinated search was ended on Tuesday at nightfall, but will resume in the context of patrols or if new information emerges, the ministry had said.

On Tuesday, search and rescue crews – coordinated by the Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre (JRCC) – scoured the entire Chrysochous Bay and beyond, from Cape Arnaoutis in Akamas to Pyrgos in the Tylliria region, some 350 square kilometres for missing Yiangou.

Operations to locate Yiangou began on Saturday evening after authorities were alerted by his parents that he had not been answering his phone all day.

The 31-year-old father of two is from Erimi in the Limassol district.

His car was found in the area and rescuers also found his spear gun with a fish on it on the sea bed.

Camera footage on Yiangou’s spear gun shows that prior to his disappearance, he had caught a big fish in a rocky area, and then he began swimming to the surface.

According to state broadcaster CyBC, the footage shows that something went wrong, as from that point on, his movements seemed erratic.

Police, CyBC said, they believe he most probably started losing consciousness due to a lack of oxygen.

An inflatable buoy and a second spear gun Yiangou had with him were also located in the sea.