Paphos gears up for Cyprus marathon

In less than two weeks thousands of runners will line up in Paphos to participate in what promises to be the largest Cyprus marathon event to date.

Now in its 19th year, the Logicom Cyprus Marathon will be held on Sunday March 5, and will see around 2,000 runners take part in the four events: the Logicom Cyprus marathon, the half marathon, the 10km road race and the 5km fun run.

The event traditionally attracts amateur runners from all over the world, including club and occasional runners.

“We have already exceeded the 1,800 runners that took part last year, entry to the marathon is now closed but there are still a few places left in the other races,” race director Stavros Kakourides said.

Three hundred runners will take part in this year’s marathon compared to 200 last year including British marathon runner Richard Waldron, 29, who has vowed to beat the course record.

Waldron, from Southampton, is currently training hard to beat his personal best and to become the first English runner to win the title, Kakourides said.

The 29-year-old currently runs with the Southampton Athletic Club and one of his achievements last year was winning the Palma de Mallorca marathon in 2 hours 38 minutes and 31 seconds.

The Cyprus marathon record was set in 2005 by Salameh Al Aqra from Jordan who ran the course in 2 hours 33 minutes and 3 seconds.

“Waldron’s target is 2 hours 25 minutes, his personal best is 2 hours 27 minutes, we wish him luck,” Kakourides said.

The marathon will be run over an almost flat course starting from Petra tou Romiou at 7.30am and finishing along the Paphos seafront to the castle square.

The Cyprus half marathon, 10km race and 5km fun run will be out and back starting and finishing at Paphos castle square.

This year’s marathon is again dedicated to the memory of legendary Paphos born marathon runner Stelios Kyriakides, and the overall winners will be presented with gilded olive wreaths by his son, Dimitris.

The marathon is being officially recognised for the first time this year as it has been certified by an AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) official, who accurately measured the course.

“The correct distance for a marathon course is 42,195 metres, which our course is. As members of AIMS, we are now promoted worldwide and race times are officially recognised. Step by step we are improving,” Kakourides said.

He added that the AIMS recognition and Paphos being named as European cultural capital this year had helped boost interest.

www. logicomcyprusmarathon.com