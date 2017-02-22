President urged to focus on animal welfare in wake of Leo’s death

Animal lovers have sent their condolences to President Nicos Anastasiades following the death of his dog, Leo, using his death as an opportunity to call on the president to improve animal welfare legislation and impose tougher penalties for animal abuse.

The president announced the death of his Scottish terrier on his official Facebook account on Tuesday evening.

“I lost a friend tonight. A trusted, kind friend. So long Leo…,” the president’s post said. There was no information as to Leo’s age or circumstances of death.

As soon as the post was online, members of the public begun extending their condolences to Anastasiades.

Several of them offered to give him another dog, while others took the opportunity to request better laws on animal welfare, more effective implementation of existing ones and for tougher penalties for those convicted for animal abuse.

Many, including the Animal Party, suggested that the president adopted his next dog instead of buying one.

Leo, the party said, was “among those lucky dogs which had a home, warmth, food, love and was cared for”. This is not the case, however, with many other dogs that spend their whole lives in a shelter waiting for someone to adopt them, the party said.

“Or even worse some other dogs that had the bad fortune of being poisoned, killed for fun, or abandoned to die in the cold, heat, from hunger or thirst”.

The Animal Party suggested that the president adopt a dog from a shelter and set a good example for all to do the same “instead of rushing to buy purebreds while hundreds of other dogs in shelters and other detention places are waiting for families to adopt them”.