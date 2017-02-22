Road closed after hole appears on bridge

Nicosia municipality said on Wednesday that crews were trying to find the best way to fix the hole in a street in the city centre which appeared after the sewage channel underneath it collapsed.

Crews have closed off the Archbishop Makarios B’ bridge, off Stasinos Avenue, where the hole is located. The bridge connects Nicosia with the old city within the walls.

“The damage was caused from wear of the stone sewerage channel underneath the bridge,” an announcement said. It added that the collapse of the sewage channel was caused by humidity and general wear of the arched bridge.

The damage was located immediately by municipal crews who closed off the bridge to prevent accidents.

“An extensive assessment of the damage is being carried out to determine the quickest way of solving the problem,” the municipality said. The road will remain closed to traffic and pedestrians until the damage is fixed, it said.