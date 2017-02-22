St Etienne say not obsessed by nemesis Ibrahimovic

February 22nd, 2017 Europa League, Football, Sport 0 comments

St Etienne say not obsessed by nemesis Ibrahimovic

No other team in Europe has been more haunted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has now scored three hat-tricks against the French club, including one in their Europa League first leg match

St Etienne are Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s preferred victim, but Les Verts refuse to obsess over the Manchester United striker ahead of their Europa League last-32 return leg on Wednesday.

No other team in Europe has been more haunted by Ibrahimovic, who has now scored three hat tricks against the French club, including one in the first leg that put United on the brink of qualification with a 3-0 win.

Ibrahimovic has scored 17 goals against St Etienne in 14 games.

“Ibrahimovic’s stats against us are outstanding, he is a great player,” St Etienne midfielder Romain Hamouma told a news conference on Tuesday. “However, we cannot be obsessed by just one player.”

St Etienne coach Christophe Galtier said United could inflict damage through any number of players.

“You can have an anti-Ibrahimovic plan or an anti-Paul-Pogba plan but with this team, danger can come from anywhere,” said Galtier.

St Etienne go into the match as underdogs, and Galtier said his team would need to seize their chances with the home fans behind them.

“We need a great start. We will have chances like in the first leg but this time we will have to convert them,” he said.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Information